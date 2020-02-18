|
Passed away after a brief illness on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Loving partner of Bud Cardwell. Dear mother of Roger (Karry), Kim Abraham (Steve). Cherished grandma of Jennifer Todd (Gil), Sherry Abraham ( pre-deceased), Julie Van Vliet (Chris) and Jamie Abraham. Great-Grandma of Shayna, Olivia, Dylan and Taylor. Stepmother of Bob Cardwell (Michelle), Barry Cardwell ( Roseanne), Amy Cardwell (Jason) and their families. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Survived by her sister Clara (Bill) and brother Glen Monaghan. Predeceased by sister Bev Vondette (Jack). Special friend to Janet Caravaggio and Garnet Gordon (Pat). Life long friend of Shirley Lalonde (Leo), Diane McConnachie (Terry) and Shirley Langstaff (predeceased). Friends and relatives will be received at the NISBETT FUNERAL HOME 600 Monaghan Rd, Peterborough from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Funeral Prayers at 12:00 noon in the Nisbett Chapel. Reception to follow in the Nisbett Reception Center. Interment St. Peter`s Cemetery. Donations to the and the Peterborough Humane Society would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be made at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 18, 2020