Margaret JAY
Surrounded by her family, peacefully went home to be with her Lord and Saviour on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Beautiful and loving wife of Christopher Jay. Beloved mother of Timothy Jay (Monica) of Elmira, Laura Jay of Peterborough, Melanie Smith (Corey) of Barrie. Margaret deeply loved her four grandchildren, Lucas and Carter Jay, and Jared, and Myla Smith. Margaret worked as a registered nurse and manager at Peterborough Regional Health Centre for 40 years. Family and friends will be received at Ashburnham Funeral Home, 840 Armour Road on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 6:00 - 6:45 p.m., 7:00 - 7:45 p.m. & 8:00 - 8:45 p.m. DUE TO COVID 19 REGULATIONS, REGISTRATION FOR VISITATION IS REQUIRED and you may RSVP on Margaret's obituary page at AshburnhamFuneral.ca or by calling 705-740-0444. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Graphite Bible Camp in Bancroft ON. or Hope Valley Day Camp in Selwyn, ON. Online condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Nov. 18, 2020.
November 18, 2020
Marg was a kind beautiful friend and a fellow nurse i had the pleasure of working along side her for many shifts.Jay family ,your wife/mother was a beautiful intelligent dedicated women.

Peace be with you all
Sincerely,Charlotte Lynch
Charlotte Lynch
Coworker
