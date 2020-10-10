It was with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear mother and grandmother, Margaret Jean Miron, surrounded by her loving family in her home on October 8th, 2020. Mom came into this world as Margaret Jean Johnston on December 23rd, 1931. She married Gerard Miron, the love of her life, on June 12, 1950. They had 62 wonderful years together until Dad passed in 2012. Her children and grandchildren were her life. Leaving behind to mourn are her three children, Louise Perras (Terry Olmstead), Sam Miron (Lynda), and Loretta Miron. Her 7 precious grandchildren, who Nanny doted on, are Stephen Perras (Dahee Kim), Joe Perras, Maggie Perras, Brodie Miron, Mollie Davison (Paul), Krista Welch (Chris), and Michael Russell. Bringing further joy into Nanny's life were her 14 great-grandchildren, Tanya, Erin, Desmond, Emily, Zachary, Yesenia, Brodie, Maverick, Logan, Liam, Hayden, Ewan, Abigail and Isabella. Margaret was born to Andrew and Loretta Johnston along with her siblings Al, Edwina, Dick, Jim, Orthea, Pat, Andrea, Gerry and Kathy. Our family wishes to extend our appreciation to Gayle O'Neill, who started out as a personal support worker for our Dad and then later for our Mom, only to become a great family friend. We also would like to extend our appreciation for all the years of special care given to Mom and Dad by Dr. Geoffrey Grieve and his wonderful staff. We would like to express our deep appreciation to the St. Elizabeth Health Care team for all of the support during the last days of Mom's life. Mom, we know that Dad was waiting to dance you through the Pearly Gates. We will miss you dearly. In accordance with Mom's wishes, a private family service is to be held at Little Lake Cemetery. Donations made to the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) in Margaret's honour would be welcome and appreciated. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com