|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Margaret JOAN Hunter (nee Wilson) on Tuesday January 7, peacefully at her home in Millbrook, Ontario surrounded with love by her family. JOAN was the only daughter of the late Bill and Margaret Wilson of East York in Toronto, Ontario. She is survived by her two brothers, Ron and Don Wilson and their families. Also surviving her are: John Hunter, her husband of 52 years; her daughter Sally (Chris Orr); her son Sean (Diana Horvatic) and their children Victoria, Alexandra and Liam. She will be remembered by the many cousins, nieces and nephews living in Northern Ireland, England, Australia, The United States as well as here in Canada. She loved her chosen profession, that of teaching; from 1954 until 1999 starting first in East York, then The Northwest Territories and finally coming back to the Toronto area where she again taught in East York as well as North York. She and John would have been celebrating their 53rd anniversary this coming July 1st having been married on Canada's Centennial in 1967. LOVE IS THE PERFECT SUM OF ALL DELIGHT. Anon. We would like to thank Dr. Edward Kucharski in Toronto for his care and guidance during the past few years as well as Dr. Natalie Whiting and her nurses from Saint Elizabeth Home Care for all of their loving care, knowledge and support these recent weeks. JOAN loved flowers as well as supporting The Hospital for Sick Kids in Toronto, who took great care of our eldest grandchild when she was born. Flowers are lovingly cherished or your support for Sick Kids Foundation or Saint Elizabeth Health Care Foundation would be appreciated. The service for JOAN will be held at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Rd. Peterborough on Monday January 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. After the interment at Little Lake Cemetery, we welcome all family and friends to attend a reception at Gerti's Restaurant at 225 Hunter Street West in Peterborough. Online condolences can be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com