Hendren Funeral Home- Norwood - Norwood
36 Queen Street
Norwood, ON K0L 2V0
(705) 639-5322
More Obituaries for Margaret KNIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret KNIGHT

Margaret KNIGHT Obituary
Passed away peacefully at her residence, with her husband by her side, on Sunday February 9, 2020. Loving wife of Maurice, for 52 years. Loving mother of Cynthia Hope (Kevin), and Maurice Knight Jr. Loving grandmother of Mackenzie, Cassie and Chelsea. Margaret is survived by siblings Frances, Linda, Gordon, Brian (Margaret) and many nieces and nephews. Margaret is predeceased by her parents Ernest and Dorothy, brothers Milton and Atwood Wice. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul R.C. Church, Norwood on Friday February 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM. A reception will follow at the family home, 105 County Road 40, Norwood, Ontario. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the and may be made by visiting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, NORWOOD CHAPEL, 36 Queen Street, at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705 639-5322.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 12, 2020
