Passed away peacefully July 20th 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert Thomas Knott (1968).Margaret was also cherished by her significant other Kenneth Knox (1999). Loving mother of Kevin (Margaret) and Rhys (Patricia). Proud grandmother of Jessica (Shaun), Robert (Jena), Cassandra, Briar, Alexis, and Tristan. Great grandmother to Lily, Christian, and Connor. Predeceased by her siblings Dorothy (John), Rose (Tony), Elenor (Grant), Evelyn (Tom), Irene (Larry) and Edna-Mae. Margaret will be missed by many family and friends. Cremation has taken place.