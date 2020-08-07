CORRECTIONS Passed away peacefully in her home on July 20, 2020. Born and raised in Toronto, Margaret moved to Oakville and purchased Donna Lea Candy Shop. After moving to Peterborough she opened Morrie's coffee shop on Water Street. After retiring she continued to support her community by volunteering at Fairhaven and the Peterborough Exhibition. Beloved wife of the late Robert Thomas Knott (1968). Margaret was also cherished by her significant other Kenneth Knox (1999). Loving mother of Kevin (Margaret) and Robert Rhys (Patricia). Proud grandmother of Jessica (Shaun), Robert (Jena), Cassandra, Briar, Alexis, and Tristan. Great-grandmother to Lily, Christian, and Connor. Loving sister to Dorothy (John), Rose (Tony), and the late Elenor (Grant), Evelyn (Tom), Irene (Lorry) and Edna-Mae. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the team of PSWs for their hard work and constant mental and emotional support which made it possible for Margaret to live out her life in the comfort of her own home. Margaret will be greatly missed by many family and friends. Cremation has taken place.