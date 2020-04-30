|
On Wednesday, April 22, 2020 passed away peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Beloved wife of the late John (Jack) Colwill (1985) and companion of the late William Pakenham Senior. Cherished sister of Millie (Robin), Jeannette (the late Claire) and Gwen. Predeceased by her parents, Edward and Laura Nugent and her brothers Cecil and Carman. Also survived by her nieces and nephews. As per Margaret's wishes, cremation has taken place with no visitation or service. A private family graveside service will take place at Riverside Cemetery at a later date. The family would like to thank Bill Pakenham, and Bob and Cathy Pakenham for the loving care and support shown to Margaret over the years, and also the nurses at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Arrangements to the COMSTOCK-KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE, 356 Rubidge Street. Online condolences can be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 30, 2020