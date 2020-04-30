Home

POWERED BY

Services
COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
356 Rubidge Street
Peterborough, ON K9H4C7
(705) 745-4683
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret COLWILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Loreen COLWILL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Loreen COLWILL Obituary
On Wednesday, April 22, 2020 passed away peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Beloved wife of the late John (Jack) Colwill (1985) and companion of the late William Pakenham Senior. Cherished sister of Millie (Robin), Jeannette (the late Claire) and Gwen. Predeceased by her parents, Edward and Laura Nugent and her brothers Cecil and Carman. Also survived by her nieces and nephews. As per Margaret's wishes, cremation has taken place with no visitation or service. A private family graveside service will take place at Riverside Cemetery at a later date. The family would like to thank Bill Pakenham, and Bob and Cathy Pakenham for the loving care and support shown to Margaret over the years, and also the nurses at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Arrangements to the COMSTOCK-KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE, 356 Rubidge Street. Online condolences can be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -