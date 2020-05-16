passed away peacefully at 97 years of age on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Laurier Manor Extendicare Nursing Home in Ottawa. Loving wife of William (Bill) Ogilvie (pre-deceased 2007) and loving and proud mother of Scott and Sandy (Pulham). Lovingly remembered by Scott (Louise) and Sandy (Don); grandchildren Mark (Isabelle) and Craig (Shannon) Pulham and Sara and Melissa Ogilvie; and great-grandchildren Loïc and Théo Pulham. Margaret (Marg) was born January 20, 1923 in Factorydale, Nova Scotia. In the early 1940s she relocated to Halifax, NS where she met and married the love of her life Bill on November 14, 1953. In early 1955, Marg and Bill left their beloved Nova Scotian roots for Ontario where they raised their children Scott and Sandy in Peterborough. After the 'kids' completed high school in 1974, Marg and Bill moved to Ottawa to pursue a new chapter in their life of love and happiness together. Little did they know that one day Scott and Sandy and their spouses would make Ottawa their home and raise children of their own, much to the delight and pride of Mom/Gramma and Dad/Grampa. The Laurier Manor Extendicare Nursing Home became home for Margaret after she was no longer able to live independently. Scott and Sandy wish to extend sincere thanks and appreciation to Laurier Manor, and in particular to all of the 4th Floor Staff, for the compassionate, respectful and professional care provided to our Mom. Thanks to them our Mom had a loving and happy home over the past 12 years. Margaret was full of unconditional love, kindness and support for all of her family and conveyed this through not only her words but more importantly through her actions. She will be missed deeply by her family and will remain in their hearts and minds. A service and celebration of Margaret`s life will be held in the months ahead at the Beechwood Funeral Home (Ottawa). Although Margaret did not have Alzheimer`s disease, the search for a cure was near and dear to her in the memory of her husband Bill. The family asks that if donations wish to be made in Margaret`s memory, that they be made to the Alzheimer Society Canada at Alzheimer.ca.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 16, 2020.