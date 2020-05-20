Margaret "Mary" McGRISKIN
Passed away at Hallowell House Nursing Home in Picton, Ontario on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the age of 84. Mary was a woman of unshakeable faith, unfading love for her husband Ed, and a strong mother to her ten children. She taught her children the value of hard work and a job well done in every aspect of life. She passed on her love of sports, anything outdoors, and her personal favourite was the kids singing, step dancing and playing musical instruments. Always the teacher, in the classroom, with her grandchildren and at the literacy centre into her 70's. She never missed a get together, happy to be surrounded by her family and friends as long as she could play some cards and have a good long visit. Beloved wife of the late Edward (1973). Loving mother of John (Debra), Joseph (Kathy), Patrick (Cindy), Rose (Dean Marucci), Mary, Eleana (Wayne Thompson), William (Karen), Edward (Mary), Michael (Leanne) and Monique (Darren Tojcic). Proud grandma to 22 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Sister of Joan (d. Kevin Moriarity), Ursula (Vince O'Hearn), the late Therese, Joseph (Norma), and Agnes (d. Jerry Sheridan). Predeceased by her parents Jospeh and Lucy (nee Mullen). She will be missed by her extended family and friends. Arrangements are entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield. Arrangements will be determined at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul. Donations and condolences may be made by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705.652.3355.

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 20, 2020.
