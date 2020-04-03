Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret PRESCOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Pearl PRESCOTT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Pearl PRESCOTT Obituary
Margaret Pearl Prescott, age 88, passed away on March 24th after a long and valiant battle with cancer, with her husband of 68 years, David, and sons Michael and Neil (Robin) by her side. Margaret was a wonderful and caring wife, mother and grandmother (Samantha, Sloan and Connor). After the death of her beloved mother Jennie, Margaret assumed the role of matriarch of the Plewesville clan including 10 brothers and sisters, many nieces and nephews and extended family. Margaret was a gifted quilter, patchwork and applique, hand embroiderer, including very fine cross stitch work, crewel, and other forms of embroidery such as needlepoint. Margaret grew up in Weston, Ontario and retired in Peterborough with David, where they enjoyed the culture and offerings of the city to the fullest. Margaret will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. A special thank you to the staff in the palliative care unit at Peterborough Regional Hospital who took exceptional care of her during her last weeks. A celebration of life will occur at a date yet to be determined.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -