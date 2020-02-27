Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Crough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Rose Crough


1947 - 04
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Rose Crough In Memoriam
Nine Years Ago Today the angels took you away. They say there is a reason, They say that time will heal, But neither time nor reason, Will change the way I feel, For no-one knows the heartache, That lies behind our smiles, No-one knows how many times, We have broken down and cried, We want to tell you something, So there won't be any doubt, You're so wonderful to think of, But so hard to be without. Deeply missed, never forgotten, forever in our hearts: Wife to late Clarence, Mother to Greg (Karen), Mother to Tammy. Grandmother to April, Brandon & Emily. Sister to Bea (Bill), Roy (Leslie) & Tom (Pam)
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -