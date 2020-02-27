|
|
Nine Years Ago Today the angels took you away. They say there is a reason, They say that time will heal, But neither time nor reason, Will change the way I feel, For no-one knows the heartache, That lies behind our smiles, No-one knows how many times, We have broken down and cried, We want to tell you something, So there won't be any doubt, You're so wonderful to think of, But so hard to be without. Deeply missed, never forgotten, forever in our hearts: Wife to late Clarence, Mother to Greg (Karen), Mother to Tammy. Grandmother to April, Brandon & Emily. Sister to Bea (Bill), Roy (Leslie) & Tom (Pam)
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 27, 2020