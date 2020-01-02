Home

Passed away on December 27, 2019 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre in her 80th year. Margaret is survived by her husband Raymond "Rip" Sanders of 60 years; her loving children Tim (Andrea) Sanders, and Judy Sanders; grandchildren Patrick (Stephanie) Sanders, and Nick (Amy) Sanders; great-grandchildren Brooklyn Sanders, Jackson Sanders, and Hailey Sanders; Siblings Teresa (Kevin) O'Brien, Eileen Cummings, Maureen (Larry) Winters; and her brother-in-law Dennis Laevens. Predeceased by her parents Anna and Fred Pluard, brother-in-law Wayne Cummings, and her sister Mary Laevens. Margaret earned a Master's Degree in history and then worked in administration at Trent University. A visitation will be held at ASHBURNHAM FUNERAL HOME (840 Armour Road, Peterborough) on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 1:30 to 3:30 pm. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. Reception to follow at the funeral home. Interment at Lakefield Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Casa De Angelae through the funeral home or online. Condolences may be made online at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca
