Suddenly at the PRHC on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the age of 65. Dear sister of MaryAnne (Michael), Cathy (Terry), Patrick and Rosemarie. Loving aunt of Justin, Lucas, Cailey, Ashley, Samantha, Dylan, Kristen and Cassidy. Proud great aunt of Ariana, Aurora, Taylor and Teegan. Predeceased by her brother Gerard "Gerry" and her parents Joseph and Joan Sexsmith. Margaret was greatly loved and will be missed by all her family and friends. Cremation is entrusted to Peterborough Cremation Services. A private service will be held at a later date. If desired donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
.