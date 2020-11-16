1/1
Margaret T. SEXSMITH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suddenly at the PRHC on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the age of 65. Dear sister of MaryAnne (Michael), Cathy (Terry), Patrick and Rosemarie. Loving aunt of Justin, Lucas, Cailey, Ashley, Samantha, Dylan, Kristen and Cassidy. Proud great aunt of Ariana, Aurora, Taylor and Teegan. Predeceased by her brother Gerard "Gerry" and her parents Joseph and Joan Sexsmith. Margaret was greatly loved and will be missed by all her family and friends. Cremation is entrusted to Peterborough Cremation Services. A private service will be held at a later date. If desired donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peterborough Cremation Services
593 Arndon Ave.
Peterborough, ON K9J 4A9
(705) 740-0404
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peterborough Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved