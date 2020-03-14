|
Margery Ellen Golloher (nee Nichols) age 75, a resident of Norwood, ON passed away Sunday March 8th, 2020 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Marg spent her last days surrounded by her loving family and friends. Marg is survived by her daughter Cindy McGaffin (Richard), son Gary Golloher (Patty) grandchildren Justine, Christian, Alanna and Kyle, sisters Beatrice and Ruth, brothers Freddie and Carmen as well as a large extended family. Predeceased by her husband Gerry, parents, sisters Gladys, Mary and Irene and brothers Wilfred, Clifford and Arnold. Thank you to the Doctors and Nurses of D2 ward for your kind, compassionate care. Cremation has taken place and a small internment service will be held at a later date in Norwood.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 14, 2020