Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margery Golloher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margery Ellen Golloher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margery Ellen Golloher Obituary
Margery Ellen Golloher (nee Nichols) age 75, a resident of Norwood, ON passed away Sunday March 8th, 2020 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Marg spent her last days surrounded by her loving family and friends. Marg is survived by her daughter Cindy McGaffin (Richard), son Gary Golloher (Patty) grandchildren Justine, Christian, Alanna and Kyle, sisters Beatrice and Ruth, brothers Freddie and Carmen as well as a large extended family. Predeceased by her husband Gerry, parents, sisters Gladys, Mary and Irene and brothers Wilfred, Clifford and Arnold. Thank you to the Doctors and Nurses of D2 ward for your kind, compassionate care. Cremation has taken place and a small internment service will be held at a later date in Norwood.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margery's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -