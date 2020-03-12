|
|
Passed away peacefully at Juravinski Hospital on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Bill Ryder. Loving mother of Vicki (Wayne) Pearce, Lylie Ryder (John Punter), Robert (Nancy) Ryder, Sandra Ryder (Carl Lewis), and the late James "Jim" (Louise) Ryder. Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother. Predeceased by her sister Patricia (Albert) Andrews. The family wish to thank the staff at Juravinski Hospital, especially ICU and E4, for their exceptional care and compassion. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Chapel at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 485 Brant Street, (one block north of City Hall), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations to a would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 12, 2020