July 19, 1942 - June 2, 2020 Marianna was born in a small village outside of Lowicz, during the 2nd World War in German occupied Poland. From a young age she was interested in knitting, crocheting and embroidery, which became something she was able to support her family with as well as a becoming a hobby in her later years. At 19, she married Stefan and moved to the city of Pruskow, outside of Warsaw. Although her first daughter Ewunia passed away at thirteen months old leaving her with a broken heart, she was able to heal and have six more daughters spanning over 21 years and 3 countries. She called Austria her home from August 1981 to November 1982. Leaving that country for Kingston, Ontario for the next five years, making many friends and memories along the way. Peterborough became her permanent and last place of residence in August of 1987. Wherever Marianna lived, she was a highly active member of the Polish Community and Parish, but her ever growing family was her biggest joy. She will always be remembered as the most devoted wife, loving Mamusia, sweet Babcia Misia, sister, aunt and friend to many. She is survived by her husband Stefan Stanczyk, Daughters: Kasia (Piotr) Dymowski, Basia (Bill Forbes) Karwacki, Magda (Barry) Payne, Monika (Andrew) Lloyd, Karol (Tyler) Bratt, Ola (Daniel) Rideout, residing in Canada. Brothers - Jan Brzozowski, Leszek (Marianna) Brzozowski and Sister - Krystyna (Leszek) Kotlarska all residing in her native Poland. Her grandchildren: Stephanie (Brendon)O'Neill, Conrad (Christina) Dymowski, Madisson (Jesse) Payne-Conroy, Joshua Payne, Victor Karwacki, Faith (Philip) Payne-Kerr, Michael Dymowski, Natalia Karwacki, Mason Lloyd, Emmet Lloyd, Noemi Bratt and Jack Rideout. Great-grandchildren: Cadence, Emma and Lucas Karwacki, Grayson and Georgia Conroy and Declan and Avery O'Neill.She is predeceased by her daughter Ewunia (1963), parents, Stefania (1979) and Jozef (2000) Brzozowski, and brothers: Wladyslaw (Adella) -1998, Stanislaw (Maria) - 1979, Julek (Krystyna) -2002, and Tadeusz (Alina) - 2012.Donations are most welcome to be made to Hospice Peterborough, where Marianna spent her final days surrounded by her family and the incredible nurses and staff, which we will be forever grateful to. A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date, once restrictions are lifted.