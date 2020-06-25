Passed away at the P.R.H.C. on Sunday June 21, 2020. Marie Lord of Lakefield in her 88th year. Marie was an active member of Lakefield United Church and the United Church Women. Sadly missed by her husband of 66 years, George Lord. Also missed by her sister-in-law Marian Hooton and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Predeceased by parents Lloyd & Ethel, sisters Margaret Hooton, Dorothy Northey (Rod) and brother Lorne Hooton. A funeral service will be held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield, on Saturday June 27, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Friends are invited to participate by watching the funeral service and may do so by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com and navigating to the memorial page for Marie. Friends may also send condolences or make donations to C.N.I.B. or the Heart & Stroke Foundation on the website or by calling 705-652-3355.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 25, 2020.