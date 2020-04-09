Home

COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
356 Rubidge Street
Peterborough, ON K9H4C7
(705) 745-4683
Marilyn Beatrice (Buddy) HUNTER

Marilyn Beatrice (Buddy) HUNTER Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Buddy Hunter on April 4, 2020 at home at the age of 87. Beloved wife of Fred Hunter (2012) for 59 years. Loving and devoted mother of David (Martha), Lori Wartman (Terry), John (Mille), Susan Waters (James) and Pamela O'Brien (Chuck). Proud grandmother of Kristin and Jason O'Brien, Natalie Hunter, and Colleen and Megan Waters. Buddy was born in Peterborough; eldest daughter of Max and Grace Pomeroy. She is survived by brother Bill (Pat) and predeceased by sisters Gwen and Pat. Buddy dedicated her life to her church, music and, mostly, to her family. She was organist and choir director at Keene and, later Mark Street, United Churches, and a much loved piano teacher for many years. The highlight and busiest time of her year was the Kiwanis Music Festival when her students would perform. Our family is especially grateful for Buddy's recent care at home provided by her CarePartners PSWs, RNs Emannuel, Angel and Mike, and Dr. Elizabeth Morrison A memorial service will be scheduled at Mark Street United Church at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please perform a random act of kindness in these challenging times. Donations may be made to Mark Street United Church or a by visiting, www.comstockkaye.com.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
