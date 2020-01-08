|
|
With family by her side Marilyn passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the age of 75. Wife to Roy Millett, loving mother of Jeff (Annie), Jennifer (Nando) and Julie (Neil). Nana will be missed by her grandchildren Georgia, Lily, McKinley, Sophie, Evelyn and Audrey. Her life was a living example of dedication in the service to others. This was evident during her career as a Registered Nurse working with the elderly, caring for her family, and residing in the Norwood-Asphodel com- munity. As many will know, Marilyn always enjoyed a social event. Her final wish was for family and friends to gather for a Celebration of Life. We invite you to join us in honouring this wish Sunday, January 12, 2020. Reception to be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Millennium Room, Norwood-Asphodel Community Centre, 88 Alma Street in Norwood. If desired, donations may be made to Pleasant Meadow Manor, Residents Council, Norwood through the Community Alternative Funeral Home, communityalternative.ca.