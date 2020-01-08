Home

POWERED BY

Services
Community Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services Ltd.
83 Hunter Street West
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
(705) 742-1875
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Millennium Room, Norwood-Asphodel Community Centre
88 Alma Street
Norwood, ON
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn MILLETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Isabelle MILLETT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
With family by her side Marilyn passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the age of 75. Wife to Roy Millett, loving mother of Jeff (Annie), Jennifer (Nando) and Julie (Neil). Nana will be missed by her grandchildren Georgia, Lily, McKinley, Sophie, Evelyn and Audrey. Her life was a living example of dedication in the service to others. This was evident during her career as a Registered Nurse working with the elderly, caring for her family, and residing in the Norwood-Asphodel com- munity. As many will know, Marilyn always enjoyed a social event. Her final wish was for family and friends to gather for a Celebration of Life. We invite you to join us in honouring this wish Sunday, January 12, 2020. Reception to be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Millennium Room, Norwood-Asphodel Community Centre, 88 Alma Street in Norwood. If desired, donations may be made to Pleasant Meadow Manor, Residents Council, Norwood through the Community Alternative Funeral Home, communityalternative.ca.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -