Forever remembered by her Stoney Lake community, the legendary Marilyn Jean Reid entered into immortality on the evening of July 18, 2020, too soon for her feisty age of 89 years. A native of Hamilton, Ontario, Marilyn enjoyed being a Bell Telephone switchboard operator for the first 20 years of her working life. One sunny day, on a trip to the Kawartha's, Bill and Marilyn discovered that the Log Cabin Snack Bar was for sale and the rest is history. Marilyn was an icon. Proprietor of the Log Cabin Store & Snack Bar, often referred to as Mrs. Reid's store for half a century, Marilyn was integral; a cornerstone of her community. Always a kind word, with a great sense of humour, Marilyn was a dedicated, hard-working lady, with devoted commitment to her store. A heart of gold, she always had your back, willing to lend a hand, run customer tabs when needed and offered cash to those in need. Marilyn was such a nice lady to area kids, becoming a staple of their childhood. Many grew with her and continued to stop at the Log Cabin well into middle-age. Mrs. Reid was always there. She was the nucleus of their summers. Some couldn't imagine a world without an ice cream run to Mrs. Reid's. For many, every road trip, snowmobile trip, or weekend at the cottage always started out at the Log Cabin. Stony Lake will never be the same without Marilyn, she will be sorely missed by her community. She was one in a million. Of her life, Marilyn commented: "This is my life and I sit and watch the world go by." Marilyn will be missed by her nephew, David Murray and his Florida family. Predeceased by her husband Bill in 2004, mother Sally McDonald and sisters Kay and Beverly. A celebration of life will be held outdoors on the lawn of the Log Cabin Snack Bar in late August. Details to be announced at a later date. Donations in memory of Marilyn may be made to the Lakefield Animal Welfare Society. Online condolences can be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
. Rest in Paradise, Marilyn. 'The Owl of Minerva Flies at Dusk'. Hegel