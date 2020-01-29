|
|
Peacefully on January 26, 2020 at Extendicare Peterborough at the age of 90. Loving wife of Ernie. Dear mother of Brenda, Sharon (Roy) and Fraser. Cherished grandmother of Robbie, Cory, Leeya, Lisa and great-grandmother of Roman, Zachary, Liam, Hudson, Hailey and Aryton. Predeceased by her son Charles, siblings Doris (Bob) Peebles, Clinton (Dawn), Earl (Ferna) Stockdale and Gordon (Joanne) Stockdale. A Memorial Service to be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 12 p.m. at ASHBURNHAM FUNERAL HOME, 840 Armour Road, Peterborough with reception to follow.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 29, 2020