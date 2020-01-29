Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre
840 Armour Road
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
(705) 740-0444
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Raffan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Mauretta Raffan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peacefully on January 26, 2020 at Extendicare Peterborough at the age of 90. Loving wife of Ernie. Dear mother of Brenda, Sharon (Roy) and Fraser. Cherished grandmother of Robbie, Cory, Leeya, Lisa and great-grandmother of Roman, Zachary, Liam, Hudson, Hailey and Aryton. Predeceased by her son Charles, siblings Doris (Bob) Peebles, Clinton (Dawn), Earl (Ferna) Stockdale and Gordon (Joanne) Stockdale. A Memorial Service to be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 12 p.m. at ASHBURNHAM FUNERAL HOME, 840 Armour Road, Peterborough with reception to follow.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -