Marion Adeline Dadson
On July 4, in her 88th year, passed away peacefully at PRHC with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late William (Bill) Dadson. Loving and devoted mother of John [Marina] Dadson, and Jody [Rick] Schilling. Proud grandmother of Krystyn, Jeff [Emily], Julia Schilling, and Liam Dadson. Dear sister of Kay Harrell (Irv). Sister-in-law of Ted Dadson. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Clarence and Ruth (White) Tink, and her sister Margaret (Don) Goode. Her early years were spent on the family farm in Hampton, Ontario. After high school, she attended Ryerson Polytechnical Institute and graduated with a Degree in Fashion Design, a passion reflected throughout her life in her great style. After marrying her husband Bill, they settled in Peterborough, where she began her teaching career. Marion taught Family Studies, first at Lakefield Highschool and then moved to Kenner Collegiate, where she remained until her retirement in 1988. She was a very social lady who loved to spend time with her family and dear friends, including the ladies in her golf group, birthday group and The Red Hatters. Her kindness, graciousness and witty sense of humour will be sorely missed. The world has lost a beautiful soul. Due to the COVID19 pandemic there will be a private funeral service. Plans to celebrate Marion's life will be made at a later date. Donations can be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation or PRHC. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
