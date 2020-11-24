1/1
Marion CLEMENTS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at the P.R.H.C. on Saturday November 21, 2020. Marion Clements of Warsaw in her 92nd year. Marion was a lifelong resident of Warsaw and a dedicated member of St. Mark's Anglican Church where she played the organ for many years. She and Victor enjoyed over 20 years wintering in Florida and spent many years at Gilchrist Bay on Stoney Lake during the summer. She is loved and missed by her husband of 70 years, Victor. Also missed by her sons David of Peterborough and Donald (Linda) of Waterdown. Loving grandma of Adam (Brody) and Andrew (Sarah) and great grandma of Stella and Archer. Survived by her sister Eleanor Davis (the late Cyril) of Warsaw. Predeceased by her brother Gordon Davis. A private funeral service will be held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM followed by interment at St. Mark's Cemetery, Warsaw. You are invited to watch the funeral service by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of one's choice as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355. The family wishes to express its immense gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff at the P.R.H.C. for their gentle and loving care of Marion.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hendren Funeral Homes - Lakefield Chapel
66 Queen St.
Lakefield, ON K0L 2H0
(705) 652-3355
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hendren Funeral Homes - Lakefield Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved