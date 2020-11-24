Passed away at the P.R.H.C. on Saturday November 21, 2020. Marion Clements of Warsaw in her 92nd year. Marion was a lifelong resident of Warsaw and a dedicated member of St. Mark's Anglican Church where she played the organ for many years. She and Victor enjoyed over 20 years wintering in Florida and spent many years at Gilchrist Bay on Stoney Lake during the summer. She is loved and missed by her husband of 70 years, Victor. Also missed by her sons David of Peterborough and Donald (Linda) of Waterdown. Loving grandma of Adam (Brody) and Andrew (Sarah) and great grandma of Stella and Archer. Survived by her sister Eleanor Davis (the late Cyril) of Warsaw. Predeceased by her brother Gordon Davis. A private funeral service will be held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM followed by interment at St. Mark's Cemetery, Warsaw. You are invited to watch the funeral service by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of one's choice
as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
or by calling 705-652-3355. The family wishes to express its immense gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff at the P.R.H.C. for their gentle and loving care of Marion.