Marion Lorene (Papple) PULHAM
Marion passed away at Lanark Lodge, Perth on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the age of 94 years. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Norman Albert Pulham and parents Harry and Mary (McDowall) Papple. Marion was the loved mother of Sharon (Greg) Deneault, Donald (Sandy) Pulham and Gary (Lynn) Pulham and cherished grandmother of Andrew, Steven, Stefanie, Mark, Craig, Melissa and Danielle. She was great grandmother of 8 with another to join the family in 2021. Marion will be sadly missed by her brother Douglas Papple and sister Muriel Forrest, all her extended family and friends. In remembrance of Marion, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Lanark Leeds Grenville, 115 Christie Lake Road, Perth, Ontario K7H 3C6. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, the service will be held privately for the family. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth. For condolences or further information, visit our website at www.blairandson.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Oct. 24, 2020.
