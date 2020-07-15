Peacefully at Centennial Place Nursing Home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Bill Edger. Loving mother of Debra Wright and Randy Edger and his wife Laurie. Proud grandmother of Robert (Megan) Wright and Andrew Wright. Great-grandmother of Hailey, Addison and Aislyn. Predeceased by her brother Doug (Phyllis) Young and her sister Betty (Dalt) Nelson. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff at Centennial Place for their Excellent care of Mom. A private family graveside will take place at Highland Park Cemetery. In memory of Marion, donations to the charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com