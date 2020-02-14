|
At Peterborough Regional Health Centre on February 13, 2020 in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Allan Francis "Frank" Gerard Hayes. Loving mother of Shirley Young (Doug), Marie Lloyd (Paul), Deborah Lay (Ron), Allan Hayes (Krista), Susan Watts (Mark) and Barbara Loucks (Bill). Proud grandmother of Matthew Young (Marcy), Andrew Lloyd (Monika), Paul Owler (Mike), Kaitlan Lay (Chris), Cheryl Lay (Jamie), Jennifer Hayes, Mitchell Hayes, Douglas Loucks, Hailey Farrell, Ryan Watts and great-grandmother of Emma, Mason, Liam, Logan, Emmet, Eleanor, Bennett, Eilish, Kieran, Hudson and Brooke. Sister of Jean Legris and the late Jack Fowley. Sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends (especially Eileen Tewsley). The family extends their deep appreciation to the staff at Peterborough Regional Health Centre Intensive Care Unit and the 5th Floor Surgical Floor. Visitation will be held at the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge Street on Tuesday, February 18th from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anne's Church, 859 Barnardo Avenue on Wednesday, February 19th at 1:00 p.m. In memory of Marjorie, donations can be made to a . Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 14, 2020