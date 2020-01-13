|
HEMERY, Marjorie nee Stoneman - Passed away peacefully in her 104th year at Victoria Manor, Lindsay on January 6, 2020. Born in 1916 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Marjorie was the daughter of Ethel Morrison and Wm. Melvin Stoneman. Marjorie is predeceased by her one true love and soulmate Lawrence Hemery, also of Saskatoon, and by 9 of her siblings. She is survived by her sister Lorraine McKnight of Victoria, B.C. Marjorie enjoyed spending time with family, playing the organ, gardening, and was especially devoted to volunteering at St. Joseph's Hospital in Peterborough. She will be greatly missed by her children, Dennis (Merlin), Phyllis Darling (Keith) and David (Jane), and by her grandchildren, Larry, Chris, Susanne, Julie, Craig, Michele, Rose, Wendy, Cindy, Lesia, Brian, Cindy, Sunita, Michael and her 21 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the compassionate staff at Victoria Manor. Visitation will be held from 1 - 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the NISBETT FUNERAL HOME, 600 MONAGHAN ROAD SOUTH, PETERBOROUGH. A Funeral Service will commence at 2 p.m. in the Nisbett Chapel. Interment will take place at Highland Park Cemetery at a later date. In memory of Marjorie, donations to a would be appreciated.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 13, 2020