Passed away at the Hospice Peterborough on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Marjorie Hunter of Lakefield in her 83rd year. Beloved wife of the late Alex Hunter (d. 2017) and William Charles Ingram (d. 1969). She leaves one daughter Nancy Ingram (Brian) and two sons Brent "Bert" and Mark Ingram. Also survived by eight grandchildren, Jeremy, Jamie, Catriona, Heather, Jennifer, Jesse, Justin, Tyler and two great-grandchildren, Taylor and Avery. Daughter of the late Aubrey and Flossie Tivy. Survived by siblings Cosette Yule, Reg Tivy (Marg), and sister-in-law Lillian Tivy. Predeceased by brother Cecil. Friends and relatives may call at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 1 - 4 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the chapel on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the R.C. Legion Br. #77, Lakefield. Interment Lakefield Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Peterborough, Lakefield United Church or the R.C. Legion Br. #77, Lakefield as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 16, 2020