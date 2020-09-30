"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day - unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed and held so dear." Unknown Author Passed away peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Sunday September 27, 2020 at 84 years of age. Faye was born on October 11, 1935 in Peterborough, Ontario. For 60 years, she was the beloved wife of Herbert Norman Klingbeil. Faye and Norm met through the Anglican Youth Group and married on September 3, 1960. They just recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. Faye was deeply proud of her two daughters Kim Blackwell (Jason Craig) and Karen Klingbeil (Ian Smith) and absolutely adored her grandchildren: Maude Rose Craig and Keiffer and Hunter Smith and Liam Anderson. Faye was predeceased by her beloved parents Marjorie and Lewis Blackwell and by her siblings Gordon Blackwell, Barbara Quinlan and Norma Klue. She was a lifelong resident of Peterborough and a member of the congregation of All Saints' Anglican Church, for her entire life. Faye attended King Edward Public School and after graduating from business college she went to work at the Peterborough Courthouse, a job she thrived on, until she left to be a stay at home mom for her two girls. Faye was renowned for her wonderful cooking and most especially for her extraordinary baking and wedding cake decorating skills. Faye was known as a wonderful friend and had many lifelong friendships. Faye and Norm have made their home at Rubidge Retirement Residence for the past three years and have loved living there. A celebration of Faye's life will be held at All Saints' Anglican Church, 235 Rubidge Street, Peterborough, Ontario on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 am. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a limited number of spaces are available for the service. Please visit www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
to register to attend the service. If unable to attend the service, you may view the service at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
beginning at 3:00 PM on Friday. All COVID-19 regulations and precautions will be adhered to. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to All Saints Anglican Church or the Alzheimer Society of Canada and may be made by contacting The Hendren Funeral Homes, Lakefield Chapel at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
or by calling 705-652-3355.