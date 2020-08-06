1/1
Mark Hilaire DONER
It is with sadness that the family announces Mark's passing after a lengthy battle with terminal cancer at his home in Peterborough on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the age of 58. He was the much loved father of Julian, Hannah, and Quinlan and the beloved son of the late Paul Doner and of Doris Doner (nee Laton). Mark was the dear brother of Richard Doner Peterborough, Dale Doner (Sharon), Paula Allison (Jim), Alan Doner (Anne), Barry Doner (Diane, loving grandson of the late Harold and Alma Doner and of the late Jack and Lillian Laton. Mark will be missed by his many nieces and nephews and fondly remembered by his aunts, uncles and cousins. Mark had an unstoppable passion for the great outdoors and even during his terminal illness found the ability to go camping at his beloved Petroglyphs. He was a kind and thoughtful man that readily put others before himself, he will be missed by all that knew him. A private funeral mass is being held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In memory of Mark, donations may be made to EVA's Place.

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Aug. 6, 2020.
