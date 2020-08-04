Peacefully on July 31, 2020 at the age of 73. Loving wife of Ted. Dear mother of Deborah King. Cherished grandmother of Samantha (Brook), Andrew, Cassandra and great grandmother of Ava, Leila, Mikenna, and Bronson. Beloved sister to Gord (Judy) Kellar and Carole (Jim) Murphy. Predeceased by her parents Harold and Elizabeth, siblings Jim, Earl, George, Jack, Vi, Helen, Jean, Francis, Irene, Bill, Doug and her twin sister Darlene. Loving sister in law to Pete (Betty), Susie (Butch), Roger, Duke, David (Isabel), Bev, Gail, Susan Kellar and Garry Butcher. She will be deeply missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and customers. Marlene was one of a kind and had an incredible zest for life. She was always ready to sing, dance, and make you smile. Many will remember her for her many years at East City Coffee Shop and Stop A While Lunch where she would always serve your food with a little dance, a little laugh and smart remark. A Celebration of Marlene's and Ted's Life will be held on Friday August 7, 2020 at 2pm. A memorial gathering will take place prior to the service from 11:00 a.m.-12:15 p.m. and 12:30-1:45 p.m. Masks are now mandatory and please RSVP through the website to confirm attendance. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Five Counties Children Centre would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca