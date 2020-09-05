1/1
Martha Louise CRAIG
1960-02-22 - 2020-09-02
{ "" }
At the age of 60, after a short illness, at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Daughter of the late Fred H. Craig and Helen M. Craig (Dummitt). Dear sister of Cathy Taylor (Ted Collins), Bret Craig (Betty), Barbara Craig, Harry Craig, Carolyn McInroy, Patrick Craig and Peter Craig (Jennifer). Also survived by nieces, nephew, great-nieces and great-nephews and many cousins. Will be greatly missed by her housemates at Christian Horizons House 1, Peterborough, and friends at the Hub Activity Centre. Many thanks to Christian Horizons staff for 18 happy years of living at House 1. Our grateful appreciation to staff in Emergency, ICU and on A4 at PRHC. A private family graveside service will take place at Little Lake Cemetery. If desired, donations to Christian Horizons would be appreciated. Arrangements by Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre.


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Sep. 5, 2020.
