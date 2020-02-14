|
|
Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Extendicare Lakefield on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Martin vanden Broek of Buckhorn, in his 92nd year. After arriving from Holland in 1954, Martin and Jane worked their farm close to Buckhorn and raised their family. He was a dedicated member of St. Paul the Apostle R.C. Church, Lakefield and sang in the choir there for many years. He was also the caretaker at St. Mary's R.C. Cemetery in Young's Point for many years. Loved and missed by his wife Jane vanden Broek and his children Hanna Dracup (Dave) of Peterborough, Maryann Clancy (Terry) of Buckhorn, Tony vanden Broek (Donna) of Alliston, Jennie MacKenzie (John) of Peterborough and Adrian vanden Broek (Teri) of Peterborough. Loving opa of 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Survived by his brothers Tony vanden Broek (the late Mary), Harry vanden Broek (Adri) and sister Jo Vermeer (the late Wilhelm). Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Anthony and Nicolasina, brothers Jan, Jos and Kees and sisters Mein and Riet. Friends and relatives may call at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield on Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Parish Prayers will be offered at the funeral home at 4:15 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul the Apostle R.C. Church, 4 Reid Street, Lakefield on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall of the Church. Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul the Apostle R.C. Church as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355. A special thanks to the caring and compassionate staff of Extendicare Lakefield.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 14, 2020