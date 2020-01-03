|
Peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Jean LeClair (Formerly Hanley, nee Elgeti) for 20 years and the late Mary (nee Marinelli). Loving father of Thomas and Janet (Drew), Greg (Karen), Mark (Mary), Justin, Matthew (Penny) and John (Judith). Proud grandfather of 13 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, Prince Albert and Annie (nee Pittman) and his siblings Geraldine Telfer, James, Ross, and Joe LeClair. Marvin was a beloved teacher in the former Essex County Board of Education for 35 years. He served as Head of the Political Action Committee for OSSTF for many years. Marvin was also very civic minded, serving as a 2 term Mayor of Essex and Chairman of the local and provincial Municipal Electrical Association. Friends will be received on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Highland Park Funeral Centre (2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough) from 2-5 p.m. Parish Prayers will take place at 3:30 p.m. A Memorial Mass will take place at St. Alphonsus Liguori Roman Catholic Church (1066 Western Avenue) on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the . Online book of condolence may be signed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com