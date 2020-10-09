Passed away peacefully in Collingwood on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved wife of the late Albert Stillaway. Loving mother of Tom Richards, Lori Richards and Cindy Parr. She will be sadly missed by her friend, Edgar Bruno. She is predeceased by her parents Herbert and Marjorie Illingworth. A Memorial Service to Celebrate Mary Ann's Life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Highland Park Funeral Centre (2510 Bensfort Rd.). COVID-19 restrictions are in place and face coverings are mandatory. As there is limited capacity for the service, please RSVP online at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com