Passed away peacefully, with her family at her side, on Friday, October 30, 2020. Mary of Selwyn Township, formerly of Peterborough, was in her 83rd year of life. Very much-loved wife of Carmen Bulmer for 63 years. Loving mother of Alexander, David (Kelly), Robert (Michele), James (Jennifer) and daughter-in-law Therese. Beloved grandmother of Rebekah (Sean), Aislinn, Amanda (Eric), Rosalinn (Ian), Kaitlyn, Ashley, Adam, Emmi, Angela, Rochelle, Shawn, Jake and Emma. Proud great-grandmother of Aiden Alexander. Mary was beloved by all who knew her. The world has lost a beautiful and graceful woman. Mary was fiercely proud of her Hunter heritage. In her early life, Mary's family ran a grocery store on George Street, near Brock. Mary worked in the library and later became a teacher. She married Carmen in 1957. After 11 years of marriage, Mary found her purpose in life, being the ultimate mother. As her family grew, Mary sacrificed her teaching career and devoted her life to her boys, her husband and the dairy farm. She totally embraced farming life. Mary was a long standing member of Gilmour Baptist Church. A private family Celebration of Mary's Life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Hospice Peterborough would be appreciated. We would like to thank the Peterborough Hospice staff and Dr. Rebecca Webster for taking exceptional care of Mary during her final months. Online condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca
Goodbye Mom. We will carry your spirit with us forever.