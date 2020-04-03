|
It is with great sadness the Ernst family announces the passing of Mary (nee Hatter) on Wednesday April 1, 2020 at Lakefield Extendicare in her 86th year. Mary was the beloved wife of Mervin (Denny) Ernst for 68 years. Loving mother of Barry (Karen), Susan (Denis), Catherine (Pierre) and Paula (Joe). Loving nanny to 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. Due to the current health crisis a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 3, 2020