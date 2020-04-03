Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre
840 Armour Road
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
(705) 740-0444
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary ERNST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary ERNST

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary ERNST Obituary
It is with great sadness the Ernst family announces the passing of Mary (nee Hatter) on Wednesday April 1, 2020 at Lakefield Extendicare in her 86th year. Mary was the beloved wife of Mervin (Denny) Ernst for 68 years. Loving mother of Barry (Karen), Susan (Denis), Catherine (Pierre) and Paula (Joe). Loving nanny to 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. Due to the current health crisis a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -