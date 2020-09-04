Peacefully with family by her side at Riverview Manor on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in her 80th year after a brief battle with lung cancer. Cherished wife of Donald Thompson for 61 years. Survived by her sister Betty (d. Peter) Deck and brothers Garfield (Loraine) Baird, Gordon (Laurie) Baird and brother-in-law Roger (Dianne) Thompson. Predeceased by her parents Gordon and Peggy Baird, sister Cleatus (George) Phillips, brother Billie Baird and brother-in-law David (Marilyn) Thompson. Ethel will fondly be remembered as "Auntie Ethel" the brownie lady. She was greatly loved and will be missed by all her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, family and friends. Ethel worked at Colonial Weavers and Trent Metals for many years before she retired from Trent Metals. Donald and herself were big on camping and could be found at Camp Fisherman and Bailey's Bay. If there was a card game or darts being played, Ethel was there. She was also an avid Elvis fan and loved to dance. Donald and Ethel were long time residents of Otonabee Township. Cremation entrusted to Nisbett Funeral Home. A private family interment will take place at a later date. If desired donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
or the Alzheimer's Society. Condolences may be left at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com
.