|
|
Mary, 71, passed away January 8, 2020 at the Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay after a courageous 20-year fight with Multiple Sclerosis. She was a strong woman who was well known for her creativity with flowers, sweets, cakes and dresses. She spent 17 years on the PTA and many hours helping with St. Luke's school. She was a hard worker whether it was nursing, business or gardening. She will be missed by her husband Frank of 47 years; her six children: Mark (Wendy), Brian (Catherine), Scott (Heather), David (Stephanie), Emma (David), Marianne (James); and her eight grandchildren with one on the way. She will also be missed by her extended family and friends. Predeceased by her parents George and Ethel Ingle, her sister Margaret and brother John. Service will be held on Monday, January 13th at St. Luke's Parish in Downeyville, Ontario at 11 a.m. There is a visitation with family at 10 a.m. before the service and a lunch afterward. Donations are welcome to the MS Society.