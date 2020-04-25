|
After a short battle with cancer, Janet passed away bravely at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the age of 74. Predeceased by her parents Jack and Marjorie Boynton and husband Gordon Micklewright. Loving mother of Paul (Denise) and stepmother to Grant (Laura). Survived by her sister Barb Hayes (Brian), brother Jack (Karen), grandchildren Christina, Lucas, Randi-Lea (Dean), Kristy and great-grandchildren, Bradley, Amber, Daaé, Isaac and Jahna. Aunt to Jeffrey (Kelly), Jennifer (Larry) great-aunt to Braedon, Madeleine and Hayley. A fierce advocate for the homeless in Peterborough and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation or service until the restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her honour to your local homeless shelter or foodbank.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 25, 2020