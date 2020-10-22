Mary McGorman

On October 20, 2020 our family lost a matriarch and a pillar of strength who had held us all together for more than one hundred years. Mary Elizabeth McGorman died peacefully, surrounded by her family, after a lengthy stay at St. Marys Memorial Hospital. Mary was born in Kitchener but moved to Stratford when she was 14. Aside from a short time elsewhere, she lived in the town that she loved for the majority of the remaining 87 years. She and her husband, Jim, ran the successful business of Wayside Interiors and for years they decorated many of the beautiful homes in Stratford. Her volunteer efforts included Girl Guides, various schools, Kiwanis, church and Meals on Wheels. She was a festival volunteer, member and promoter from the day it started in 1953 until 2018. Her volunteering included opening her home to Festival guests from the very beginning, giving tours of the warehouse and even endlessly stuffing envelops. She was one of the only people who could say they had attended the opening night of the theatre and every production from then until 2019. She was well known to most in Stratford and was loved by her family, friends and neighbours alike. Airedales were her favourite pets and when one arrived in her home it always brought a smile to her face. For Mary, her greatest achievement was her family. She adored her four children - Peggy, Rob (predeceased), Liz and Jim. Her out-laws - Bob (predeceased), Al, Madelyn, Robin, Judith (predeceased) and Maria were dear to her. Nanny delighted in each of her 11 grandchildren: Jeff, Cathy, Matt, Sarah, Krista, Andy, Martha, Tobin, Caity, Brendan, Connor and three step-grandchildren - Andrew, Justin and Darcy. She had 28 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. During her lifetime she always had a positive attitude, made friends of all ages wherever she went and enriched the lives of all who met her. Mary will be sorely missed. Due to Covid restrictions, no public services will be held at this time. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Stratford Festival or Avondale United Church through the W.G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford. 519-271-7411 www.wgyoungfuneralhome.com