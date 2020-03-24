|
|
In memory of our beloved Mother, Mary Melville Landry (nee White) who passed away gently on March 19, 2020 at Peterborough Hospice at the age of 82. Beloved daughter of Anthony and Elizabeth (nee Brown) White. Pre-deceased by her husband Cyril Landry whom she described as the "perfect husband". She is survived by her sons and their wives Greg (Cristina), Chris (Heather), John (Cathy), Barry (Lorna), Richard (Jennifer) and Roger (Lori) who share a profound love, devotion and respect for her and by her loving sister Jane O'Grady with whom she has shared many adventures. Mary was also blessed with 15 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren. She had a deep and fervent faith and was very active and committed to her Church. She loved to sing and was part of the church choir and so it was fitting that she was received into the arms of her Lord while her granddaughter Nicole was singing hymns and playing guitar for her. Mary had a heart that was larger than life - she has left an indelible mark on the hearts of everyone that knew her. We are forever grateful for having had her in our lives - an amazing woman who will be sorely missed. As soon as current health restrictions allow, Mass will be held at St. Alphonsus Church followed by a reception and Interment will take place at Highland Park Cemetery. "Death is not the end. Death can never be the end. Death is the road. Life is the Traveler. The Soul is the Guide." - Sri Chinmoy
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 24, 2020