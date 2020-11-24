1/1
Matthew Francis O'HERON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suddenly on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in his 36th year. Matthew was the beloved son of Greg and Janis O'Heron of Peterborough, ON. Matt was the loving father of Ezekiel Hadwyn of Peterborough, ON and Alonzo Acosta-O'Heron of Gatineau, QC. Matt was brother to Erinn Beaton (Rob), and uncle to Everett, of Norwood, ON. Cherished grandson of Teresa and Paul Armstrong of Marmara, ON and Donna Melcher of Peterborough, ON. Predeceased by Grandparents, Teresa O'Heron, Frank and Helen (Dufty) O'Heron, and John Melcher, all of Peterborough, ON. Beloved nephew of Michelle and Kevin Sullivan, Frank O'Heron, Herb O'Heron, Mary and Brent Robinson, Kate and Ken Slack, Chris O'Heron, Alex and Susan Talwood, Heather-Anne and Paul Meagher, and Paul and Emilia Melcher. Fondly remembered by many cousins! Matty-O was well known and loved by many friends. He was larger than life and will be greatly missed. Matt was a skilled athlete, talented artist, gifted cook and carpenter. He always greeted you with a big hug and broad smile. Matthew loved his family, loved Christmas and loved God. May he Rest In Peace. Family and friends will be received at Ashburnham Funeral Home, 840 Armour Road on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 7 - 7:30 p.m., 7:45 - 8:15 p.m. and 8:30 - 9 p.m. A Private Funeral Service to be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. DUE TO COVID 19 REGULATIONS, REGISTRATION FOR VISITATION IS REQUIRED and you may RSVP on Matt's obituary page and also find the registration link for the Livestream of the service at AshburnhamFuneral.ca. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the GoFundMe page for Alonzo and would be very much appreciated by the family: https://gf.me/u/y8zvxm. Online condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved