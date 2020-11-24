Suddenly on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in his 36th year. Matthew was the beloved son of Greg and Janis O'Heron of Peterborough, ON. Matt was the loving father of Ezekiel Hadwyn of Peterborough, ON and Alonzo Acosta-O'Heron of Gatineau, QC. Matt was brother to Erinn Beaton (Rob), and uncle to Everett, of Norwood, ON. Cherished grandson of Teresa and Paul Armstrong of Marmara, ON and Donna Melcher of Peterborough, ON. Predeceased by Grandparents, Teresa O'Heron, Frank and Helen (Dufty) O'Heron, and John Melcher, all of Peterborough, ON. Beloved nephew of Michelle and Kevin Sullivan, Frank O'Heron, Herb O'Heron, Mary and Brent Robinson, Kate and Ken Slack, Chris O'Heron, Alex and Susan Talwood, Heather-Anne and Paul Meagher, and Paul and Emilia Melcher. Fondly remembered by many cousins! Matty-O was well known and loved by many friends. He was larger than life and will be greatly missed. Matt was a skilled athlete, talented artist, gifted cook and carpenter. He always greeted you with a big hug and broad smile. Matthew loved his family, loved Christmas and loved God. May he Rest In Peace. Family and friends will be received at Ashburnham Funeral Home, 840 Armour Road on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 7 - 7:30 p.m., 7:45 - 8:15 p.m. and 8:30 - 9 p.m. A Private Funeral Service to be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. DUE TO COVID 19 REGULATIONS, REGISTRATION FOR VISITATION IS REQUIRED and you may RSVP on Matt's obituary page and also find the registration link for the Livestream of the service at AshburnhamFuneral.ca
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the GoFundMe page for Alonzo and would be very much appreciated by the family: https://gf.me/u/y8zvxm
. Online condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca