It is with great sadness, the family of M. H. Lefty Reid announce his passing peacefully at his home at the age of 92 on August 15, 2020. Predeceased by his loving wife Evelyn (1994), dear friend Eloise O'Toole (2016), and his daughter Dale (2016) Lunau of Peterborough. Survived by his children, Janet (Reg) of London, Gary (Mona) of Calgary, Terry (Bev) of Guelph, and Scott of Marmora. Cherished grandfather to Stephanie, Jenn, Richard, Chris, Ryen, Evan, Michelle, Owen and Nicole Sierra, and great grandfather to Megan, Jacob, Gabe and Evie. Fondly remembered by his friend and son in law Ray Lefty was born in Leamington, Ontario on September 25, 1927. He served RCAF 1946 as a Lance Corporal. He was the former Curator/Director - Hockey Hall of Fame Toronto Former Curator of Canada's Sports Hall of fame. Honoured member and instrumental contributor to the Peterborough Sports Hall of Fame. Family and friends will be received at ASHBURNHAM FUNERAL HOME, 840 Armour Road, Peterborough, on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 6:00 -6:45 p.m. and 7:00 - 7:45 p.m. DUE TO COVID 19 REGULATIONS, visitors must schedule a time by selecting the Blue RSVP button under service details at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca
or by calling 705-740-0444. Masks are mandatory. A Celebration of Lefty's Life will be held at Ashburnham Funeral Home on August 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. Reservations for the Celebration are required as indicated above. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Peterborough Sports Hall of Fame would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca
.