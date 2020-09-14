Known by those who knew him as Ray, passed away peacefully at Lakefield Extendicare on September 10, 2020. Ray was known by most as a hero, in part because of his 42 years of service at the Peterborough Fire Department, the longest serving active firefighter in Peterborough's history. He retired from his career as a Platoon Chief in 1989. Ray was also a veteran of WWII where he served as a machine gunner with the Toronto Scottish Regiment. Ray was generous of spirit, he would never turn his back on a friend in need and was always happy to help. He was a gifted metal worker and a skilled mechanic with a passion for motocross cross country racing. Ray is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Bev Harrison and his girls Cheryl Harrison (Ron) and Shelley Harrison, his grandchildren Christine Ball (Lawrence) and Michael Flood (Kristina) and his great-grandchildren Conor and Maille. He is also survived by his brother Karl (Maureen). Predeceased by his brother Glen. He will be forever cherished in our hearts. Private family arrangements have been made. If desired, donations may be made to Extendicare Lakefield. Condolences to the family may be made through the funeral home or online. www.CommunityAlternative.ca